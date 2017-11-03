14/12 - Ava returns to the Square

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 14th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 14th December

SPOILER ALERT



Abi visits the launderette to tell her gran the good news about Tanya's scan. Cora opens up to Abi about Ava, admitting that she does care for her although she isn't expecting her to get back in touch. But it appears that Cora was wrong as Ava makes a surprise arrival at the launderette and hands her a Christmas card...



Sharon is annoyed with Jack for revealing her painkiller addiction to Derek, while Jack isn't talking to his brother after his meddling.



Feeling snubbed, Derek decides to take over the role of Max's best man and starts to organise the stag party. He turns up at Tanya and Max's house with Alice's measurements for a dress, as he wants her to be a bridesmaid at the wedding. Tanya vents her frustrations to Max, who is also annoyed to hear that Derek is trying to take over everything.



Kat tells Alfie that she's heading out Christmas shopping, but Alfie fears that she is lying again when he finds that she has left her purse behind. When Kat finally arrives back, Alfie asks her how she managed to buy anything, but his fears prove unfounded when Kat explains that Roxy lent her some money.



Alfie finally manages to speak to Michael and begs to know who Kat was having the affair with. Michael insists that he doesn't know and Alfie should stop torturing himself.

