14/02 - Bianca makes a shocking discovery about her business | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 14th February 2013

Bianca heads to the stall and starts stuffing all the dresses into bin bags. She explains to a shocked Kat that her friend has supplied them with stolen goods and someone has grassed them up. They need to get rid of all the dodgy items, before the police find them.



Later Bianca and Kat go to the R&R for a night out. Alfie gets jealous when he sees Kat chatting to a group of men, which upsets Roxy and Bianca is horrified when she spots that Kirsty is wearing one of the stolen dresses from the stall.



Outside the club Bianca and Kat bump into some rowdy lads and are shocked to see Liam with them. Bianca brings her son home, but finds the police there waiting for her. The officers inform Bianca that the security guard who was attacked during the robbery of the dresses is in a coma and her name has come up during the investigation...



Patrick is in hospital following his fall. His arm is in a cast and his leg is wrapped in a foam support. He's concerned when he realises that Denise and Kim wrote down Anthony as his next of kin rather than themselves.



Jay and Abi celebrate Valentine's Day together. One thing leads to another for the couple when Abi reveals that she wants them to sleep together for the first time.





