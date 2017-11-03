>
14/01 - Joey and Lauren are caught together

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 14th January 2013
Monday 14th January
SPOILER ALERT

Lauren offers to help out at the salon, but when she’s on reception she accidently finds a letter to Tanya from the hospital. Lauren is horrified to see that her mum missed her appointment, which leads to another big argument between the pair.

After drowning her sorrows at The Vic, Lauren steals Poppy's keys and brings Joey back. As they start kissing and tearing each other's clothes off, Dot arrives home unexpectedly and catches them…

Masood tries to shield Zainab from the truth about Ayesha's crush and claims that she's traumatised by her father's death and is transferring her grief into a crush. When Zainab pushes him for a name, Masood tells her that it's Ray. At the Minute Mart Zainab confronts Ray - but Masood's lie is soon exposed. How will Masood explain himself?

Kat and Bianca both turn up for their cleaning jobs at The Vic. Kat tries to hide her anger as Roxy starts dishing out orders. All hell breaks loose when Kat sees Amy with one of Tommy's favourite toys. Forced to step in, Alfie takes Roxy's side, so Kat resigns and Roxy fires Bianca.

Also today, Ava has a job interview in Walford, Phil gives Dexter a chance to work at The Arches, while Abi is feeling unwell and fears that she'll mess up her imminent exams.



