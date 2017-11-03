14/06 - Roxy 'fesses all to Kat

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 14th June

Kat is concerned following Janine's comments yesterday, realising that Alfie may be lying to her over the mystery loan money.



As Derek turns the knife even more by hinting at Roxy and Alfie's chemistry while Kat was absent and she heads to find her.



When Kat then makes a dig to Roxy about her reliance on Alfie, the blonde accidentally reveals that she had a crush on him. Disappointingly there are no fireworks and Kat calmly tells Roxy that she will no longer be needed to work behind the bar...go Kat!

Meanwhile, Jean enjoys some good fortune at last as she gets her job back on the flower stall. When Janine arrives to check on her wedding flowers, Jean can't resist slating Michael - warning Janine that her marriage will be rotten to the core.



Janine is left shaken following the confrontation - is Jean starting to get through to her?

Elsewhere something must be in the water as Jay proposes to Abi, fatboy offers Poppy a place to live when she gets evicted; Alice agrees to give Derek yet another chance - but they'll have to see each other in secret as Alice's mum has found out they're in contact and isn't happy about it.