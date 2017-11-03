14/05 - Ben cracks - he murdered Heather

>
Ben cracks - he murdered Heather

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 14th May
Monday 14th May 
The Mitchell's are rapidly spiralling out of control as Phil hits the bottle and Ben gets increasingly paranoid.

Despite Ben's best efforts to keep Phil out of sight, Phil tries to break into the R+R and when Ben finds him an almighty row ensues. But as they rant and rave at each other about Heather's murder they realise that Shirley has been listening nearby...

As the sweat trickles down Phil's bald head, Shirley orders him back home for a chat but not before the Police pass by and ask if everything is alright.

Ben panics when he sees Phil speak to the police. Fearing that his dad is about to turn him in, Ben rushes round to see Ian.  As ben becomes increasingly erratic Ian is un-nerved but nothing prepares him for what Ben is about to say - he blurts out that he was the one who killed Heather!
 
Meanwhile, Derek's effort to welcome Alice with a party at the Branning's is ruined when he spots a Police car outside the house with a search warrant.  Knowing that the stolen booze is bound to be found Derek is on edge and the party goes on without him...
 
Elsewhere, Jay worries Abi as he starts to babble incoherently about Heather's death; Kim gets a shock when she dresses up in a sexy army outfit for some fun in the bedroom and Ray turns up with his daughter - eek. 
 
 


08/05/2012
