EastEnders

14/09 - Alfie is shocked when he learns the truth

 
Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 14th September 2012
Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 14th September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Friday 14th September SPOILER ALERT

Alfie is devastated by Kat's confession and immediately demands to know every detail about her affair. Kat lies to Alfie that he doesn't know the man involved, but he refuses to believe her and his temper starts to get the better of him... 

Janine gives Michael a life-changing ultimatum - he must choose between her and the money. But Michael confesses the truth to Janine, that he did have his eyes on her fortune at first, but he fell in love with her and Scarlett.

As Janine leaves Michael alone in the house, she tells him to make a decision: If the money is still there by dawn, she'll know he really loves her, but if he has left with the cash, she'll know he never did. What will Michael decide?



04/09/2012
