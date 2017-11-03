15/08 - Shirley discovers the shocking truth at last

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Wednesday 15th August

SPOILER ALERT



Ben is stunned as Shirley explains that she has convincing evidence that Phil is responsible for Heather's murder. Ben tries to defend Phil, but Shirley refuses to listen and declares that she is leaving Phil. Ben secretly calls his father and leaves a message explaining what's happening.



Shirley tries to trace Phil's steps on the day of the murder, but Ben inadvertently lets slip a vital piece of evidence that only the killer could know. The realisation dawns on Shirley that Ben was actually the killer…What will she do?



Meanwhile Phil, unaware of what is happening at home, takes a now homeless Sharon to Max’s house. Max offers Sharon some of Tanya's clothes so that she can get out of her wedding dress.



Jack turns up and sees Sharon wearing Tanya's clothes and assumes that Max is paying for her services! A horrified Sharon slaps Jack following his insinuations, and although there's a spark between them, she rejects him when he asks her out on a date.



Later, Phil takes Ian to see Sharon, hoping that an old face would help him. Shocked by Ian's state, Sharon is determined to help him.

