15/02 - Bianca desperately tries to get through to Liam | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 15th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 15th February

SPOILER ALERT



Alfie is waiting for Kat as she leaves the police station early in the morning. They go to Joanna's Café and she explains the situation to him. Grateful for his support, Kat gives Alfie a kiss on the cheek. He's left dreading what's in store as Roxy will want to know where he's been all night...



Kat and Bianca resolve to open up for business as usual, but Bianca receives a phone call informing her that Liam hasn't turned up for school yet again. Bianca goes to meet Liam's teacher and finds out that he's been disappearing from school after register each morning.



Back at home, Bianca pleads with Liam and with Carol's help, he promises to go to school from now on. Is the trouble over?



Alfie gets dragged off to the car lot office by Max and Jack, who are looking for time away from the women. As they sit drinking in the office, they talk about relationships. At the same time, Kat apologises to Roxy for calling Alfie the night before and Roxy is furious that Alfie lied to her about where he was last night.



Jack is upset with Sharon as he feels she was rude to Kirsty at the R&R, but Sharon says that they will never be friends. Sharon plans a Valentine's Day surprise at the flat, but by the time Jack returns home, she's got fed up and left to see Phil who is back from his short holiday…



Alice tries to make it up to Michael by sneaking into his house and preparing a meal for him, Whitney announces that she got the job at the play centre and Dot urges Patrick to speak to Kim and Denise about taking care of him.

Alfie is waiting for Kat as she leaves the police station early in the morning. They go to Joanna's Café and she explains the situation to him. Grateful for his support, Kat gives Alfie a kiss on the cheek. He's left dreading what's in store as Roxy will want to know where he's been all night...Kat and Bianca resolve to open up for business as usual, but Bianca receives a phone call informing her that Liam hasn't turned up for school yet again. Bianca goes to meet Liam's teacher and finds out that he's been disappearing from school after register each morning.Back at home, Bianca pleads with Liam and with Carol's help, he promises to go to school from now on. Is the trouble over?Alfie gets dragged off to the car lot office by Max and Jack, who are looking for time away from the women. As they sit drinking in the office, they talk about relationships. At the same time, Kat apologises to Roxy for calling Alfie the night before and Roxy is furious that Alfie lied to her about where he was last night.Jack is upset with Sharon as he feels she was rude to Kirsty at the R&R, but Sharon says that they will never be friends. Sharon plans a Valentine's Day surprise at the flat, but by the time Jack returns home, she's got fed up and left to see Phil who is back from his short holiday…Alice tries to make it up to Michael by sneaking into his house and preparing a meal for him, Whitney announces that she got the job at the play centre and Dot urges Patrick to speak to Kim and Denise about taking care of him.