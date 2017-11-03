15/01 - Dot is shocked when she returns to the Square

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 15th January

SPOILER ALERT



While cleaning Dot is horrified to find a pair of boxer shorts wedged in the sofa and she tells Cora off for the state of the place. She also tells Max and Tanya off about catching Lauren in a compromising position with a man, not realising who Joey is.



Believing that the Brannings are in crisis, Dot organises a family get-together in The Vic. She gets her first surprise of the evening after learning that Jack is engaged to Sharon, then Kirsty introduces herself to Dot as Max's wife. Things get even worse when Joey turns up and Dot finally realises that he is Derek's son...



When Cora returns home making snide comments, Dot tells her that since she has stolen her job and made a pigsty out of her house, Cora must pack her bags and get out.

Ray has developed an attraction to Kirsty at The Vic, but Kim is still hopelessly in love with him and isn't getting the hint.



Elsewhere, Zainab is pleased when Ayesha announces that she wants to see Rashid again, while Max gives Lauren a dressing down - ordering her to sign up for a college course and get her act together.

