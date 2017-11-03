15/03 - Tanya gets important news

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 15th March

Tanya and Max prepare for the worst as they walk into the consultant's office, with Lauren and Cora waiting outside. When the couple eventually emerge again, they have tears in their eyes but Max quickly announces excellent news for the family - the results were all-clear.



Back at home, Derek calls for a celebration and everyone later arrives to congratulate Tanya. Soon afterwards, Tanya has a heart-to-heart with Lauren who tells her to live life to the full now. But the drama isn't over as Tanya bursts into the lounge wielding an axe...



Thankfully no breakdown bloodshed this time round, as she cheerfully explains her actions by telling everyone how the sofa was a prison for her while she was unwell, but it won't be anymore!

Meanwhile, still at the prison, Ian offers to help Phil - but is left frustrated when the bad-boy disowns Ben as his son. Ian decides to tell Phil a few home-truths but an edgy Phil isn't in the mood for this and quickly let's Ian know he's taken it too far...



As Ian wrestles free of Phil's grip he decides that he isn't going to be doing any more favours for Phil Mitchell - but does that mean that he willing to be complicit in Ben's lies? Who knows?

Elsewhere, Andrew finally comes clean with Heather and reveals that he was released from prison 18 months ago following a sentence for GBH - how will Heather react?



Also Ray and Kim have a little kiss.