15/04 - Ian tries to take in killer Ben's news

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th May

EastEnders Episode Guide

As Ian rushes to the allotments to try and make sense of Ben's shocking confession the troubled teen follows. They try to talk about what happened but Ian struggles to come to terms with the news - what will he decide to do?



At the same time, Phil is relieved when he realises that Shirley heard nothing about Ben and Heather. They start to have a heart-to-heart and it loks like Phil might be back in there.



Shirley let's Phil comfort her as she grieves for Heather and agrees to move back in - we can't watch this anymore!!

Meanwhile, the party at the Branning residents gets off to a frosty start as Derek is a no-show. As Dot and Cora sing his praises to Alice, she can see that Tanya is holding back and pushes her to tell her why.



Tanya decides that Alice should know the truth about her father and takes her for a private chat in the kitchen and she quickly gets out of there.



Elsewhere Kim shatters Ray's hope of a relationship when she admits that she can't handle his kid.