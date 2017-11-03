15/11 - It's make or break for Christian and Syed

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 15th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 15th November

SPOILER ALERT



Syed will have to move back in with his parents, as he can't afford the rent on his own. Following Syed's outburst, Christian is also refusing to see him, so Lucy and Zainab get them both in the Argee Bhajee and lock them in!



As the troubled couple have an honest conversation about their recent problems, Christian throws Syed's betrayal in his face. With Christian leaving for the airport soon, will they be able to salvage their marriage? Or will Christian and Syed end things for good?



Max calls Tanya to take Cora home from The Vic after she has too much to drink. Tanya visits Patrick hoping for some answers, and she soon realises that it would have been Ava's birthday on Monday, but Patrick corrects her - it was Ava's birthday. Tanya is left reeling as she realises that her sister is still alive…



Derek tells Max that his problem hasn't gone away as 'they' are demanding more money. But he warns him that he won't be helping after the stunt that he pulled yesterday. A desperate Max begs Derek for cash and Derek replies that if Max throws Joey out of the house, he might help him after all…



Alexa and her gang make an unwelcome return and taunt Lola about Lexi being in care. Later, Billy finds Alexa alone and he urges her to realise that Lexi deserves to be with her family. Alexa accuses Billy of witness tampering and Lola is furious with him for potentially jeopardising their case.



Due to Children In Need, the next episode of EastEnders airs on Monday, November 19.

