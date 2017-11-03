15/10 – Danny continues to pursue Syed

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 15th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 15th October

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of Syed and Christian's stag party at The Vic, but Danny turns up which upsets Syed.



Danny follows Syed to the Argee Bhajee and continues to pursue a romantic relationship. Syed makes it clear that he just wants a return on his investment, but Danny drops the bombshell that the investment's fallen through and Syed's money is gone.



Masood catches Danny trying to kiss him Syed again, and Danny claims that Syed obviously wanted to be caught. Syed loses his temper and punches Danny, which leaves Masood questioning whether the wedding should go ahead following Syed's betrayal.



Zainab makes a heartfelt apology to Christian for all of the bad things she said about him in the past and gives Syed a family photo that includes Christian. Syed’s guilt finally starts to overwhelm him and he emotionally tells Christian that he can't marry him…



Fatboy comes to the rescue of Denise when she gets some unwanted attention at The Vic - but his efforts lead to him getting punched. A grateful Denise lets him walk her home, but as they reach her doorstep, they share a kiss and head inside…

It's the day of Syed and Christian's stag party at The Vic, but Danny turns up which upsets Syed.Danny follows Syed to the Argee Bhajee and continues to pursue a romantic relationship. Syed makes it clear that he just wants a return on his investment, but Danny drops the bombshell that the investment's fallen through and Syed's money is gone.Masood catches Danny trying to kiss him Syed again, and Danny claims that Syed obviously wanted to be caught. Syed loses his temper and punches Danny, which leaves Masood questioning whether the wedding should go ahead following Syed's betrayal.Zainab makes a heartfelt apology to Christian for all of the bad things she said about him in the past and gives Syed a family photo that includes Christian. Syed’s guilt finally starts to overwhelm him and he emotionally tells Christian that he can't marry him…Fatboy comes to the rescue of Denise when she gets some unwanted attention at The Vic - but his efforts lead to him getting punched. A grateful Denise lets him walk her home, but as they reach her doorstep, they share a kiss and head inside…