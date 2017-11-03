16/01 - Bianca and Ricky are on the rocks

In this article





EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 16th January



Bianca and Ricky's marriage is well and truly on the rocks but Bianca tries to put on a brave face in front of the children. Bianca confides in Carol that she wants to give Ricky another chance but shockingly Carol says that it's time for her to move on...



When Ricky makes a last ditch attempt to show Bianca that he cares by making her a romantic meal he's shot down - is it over between Bianca and Rickaay?



Meanwhile Lucy is annoyed when Mandy interrupts bonding time between her and Ian. Adamant that she wants rid of Mandy she plans to keep her friends close and her enemies closer as she spends the day with Mandy. Encouraging Mandy to get drunk and score them some pills as part of her plot.



Elsewhere Tanya and Max are concerned over Lauren's drinking and force her to see a Dr. However their plans to shock her into action backfire as the Dr. tells her that the reasons for her actions are most likely due to stress at home.



Also Tamwar finally returns from hospital but still hasn't forgiven Afia.







