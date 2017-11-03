>
>
EastEnders

16/04 - Will Shirley be Ben's next victim?

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 16th April
In this article
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 16th April

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 16th April 
SPOILER ALERT

Shirley's obsession with Heather is putting Ben on edge and we all know that's not a smart idea...

The twisted teen tells Phil that Shirley is out of control but it all looks set to get worse as she then reveals that she won't rest until she finds Heather's murderer!

Meanwhile Ian Beale is behind the café counter and back in his element.

But when he reveals the new name of the joint there are two unhappy faces. 'Mandy' the new Albert Square hot-spot leaves Lucy reeling that it's not named after her and Mandy dying of embarrassment - can Ian ever get it right? 
 
Elsewhere Roxy persuades Jean to give her some money so that Alfie can start to pay off Derek the money that he owes him. But Roxy lies to Jean and tells her the money is for Spencer and then when Alfie tries to give Derek the cash, he refuses it - what's going on?

Also, Janine suddenly realises that she might have a heart as the pregnancy hormones kick-in; while Bianca's finances get even worse.

10/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersTen men who you don’t want to marry
SudokuBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         