16/04 - Will Shirley be Ben's next victim?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 16th April

EastEnders Episode Guide

Shirley's obsession with Heather is putting Ben on edge and we all know that's not a smart idea...



The twisted teen tells Phil that Shirley is out of control but it all looks set to get worse as she then reveals that she won't rest until she finds Heather's murderer!



Meanwhile Ian Beale is behind the café counter and back in his element.



But when he reveals the new name of the joint there are two unhappy faces. 'Mandy' the new Albert Square hot-spot leaves Lucy reeling that it's not named after her and Mandy dying of embarrassment - can Ian ever get it right?

Elsewhere Roxy persuades Jean to give her some money so that Alfie can start to pay off Derek the money that he owes him. But Roxy lies to Jean and tells her the money is for Spencer and then when Alfie tries to give Derek the cash, he refuses it - what's going on?



Also, Janine suddenly realises that she might have a heart as the pregnancy hormones kick-in; while Bianca's finances get even worse.