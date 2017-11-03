16/08 - Shirley must make a huge decision

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 16th August

SPOILER ALERT



Shirley's discovery threatens to destroy the Mitchells forever. She must make a decision which will have huge consequences for them all…



Sharon takes Ian to speak to Lucy and although Lucy is pleased to see Sharon, she still has no time for her father. Sharon tries to get Lucy to see sense and explains her own errors of judgement over the past few years, insisting that she should forgive Ian for his mistake.



Ian makes an emotional apology to Lucy for abandoning her, adding that he is desperate to return home. Lucy agrees that he can come back, but first he must sign over all of the businesses to her…



Additional storyline details will remain secret for this episode.

