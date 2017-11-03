16/02 - Whitney breaks Fatboy's heart

In this article



Poor Fat Boy, where is he going wrong?



After surprising Whitney with tickets to Paris, she knows something needs to be done about her feelings for Tyler. But something comes sooner than expected when Tyler sweeps Whitney off her feet by kissing her...



Although the encounter has taken Whitney's breath away, she is also outraged and storms off.



Later, Fat Boy turns up to collect Whitney for their holiday, but she leaves him crushed by confessing that kissing him is like kissing a best friend and tells him she has feelings for Tyler.



Not long afterwards, Whitney sends Tyler a text and heads out to meet him - is this the start of something beautiful? Later, when Fat Boy hears a girl giggling at the antiques emporium and couldn't be more heartbroken.



Meanwhile, Heather returns home and finds the remnants of the romantic evening that Andrew had prepared, along with a big fat engagement ring!



Worried about Andrew's reaction, Heather tracks him down and tells him how much her life has changed over the year, leaving Andrew unable to stay angry at her. However, there's more tension ahead later when Shirley arrives to take Heather out to the cinema...how long will this unlikely threesome continue?



Elsewhere, Alfie tries to get out of the deal with Derek, Dot feels sidelined as Rose takes over the wedding plans, while Ben and Jay's relationship starts to thaw as they accompany Lola to her baby scan.



