16/07 - Janine feels let down again by Michael

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 16th July 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 16th July

SPOILER ALERT



Its Scarlett’s doctor’s appointment and Janine feels abandoned by Michael as she waits in the hospital alone.



Back in the Square, Michael is panicking as he’s late, the taxi hasn't arrived and he’s locked himself out of the house. With no one else to turn to, Michael desperately asks Alfie for help. Despite their recent problems, Alfie agrees but warns that Michael must never hurt his family again.



After a mad dash Michael eventually makes it to the hospital, where he is greeted by a very upset Janine. Although Michael tries to explain, Janine is sceptical over his excuses. Is this the last straw?



Meanwhile, Lola is up to no good as she embarks on a mission to have some fun and score some free food with Jay. Lola pretends to go into labour in the café and manages to get some free drinks.



However things don’t go to plan over at McClunky's, as Nico realises what Lola is up to and tells the pair to pay their way or leave. Nico discovers that Fatboy has given Lola and Jay free food and a heated row ensues. Lola loses her temper and causes Nico to back into a shelf and damage his stock.



Later, the pair kiss after Lola allows Jay to feel her baby kicking. The tender moment doesn’t last long though as the police arrive to arrest Lola on suspicion of criminal damage at McClunky’s.



Elsewhere, Denise reveals that Carly has had a baby. Shirley is crushed that her daughter didn’t tell her that she’s a grandmother. Denise gives Shirley her daughter’s phone number, but Carly doesn’t want to speak to her mother, which causes Shirley to drink to numb her pain.



Also today, Andrew goes out with the football team and cancels plans for a meal with Rose.