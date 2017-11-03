16/03 - Heather has doubts about the Wedding

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 16th March

In the night of heather's hen, but is she still feeling the same way after hearing Andrew's confession?



But when Heather tells Shirley that she's not sure whether she can go ahead with the wedding we're not sure that Shirley is being unbiased with her advice. She suggest that heather scraps the wedding, it's not worth it as Andrew will probably end up back in jail again at some point - pot calling kettle somewhat?

At the same time, Patrick discovers that Andrew hasn't got a stag night planned, so arranges a proper send-off for him at The Vic.

Back with the girls, as the celebrations continue at the R&R, Rose makes a fool out of herself and so Dot takes to the microphone to make a toast to the happy couple. However, this only leaves Heather feeling even guiltier as she continues to doubt whether she should get married at all - what will she decide?



Elsewhere, Ian is still in turmoil over Ben and takes advice from wise old Patrick; we wonder what he'll do next.