16/10 – Christian and Syed's wedding is beset with problems

The morning after the stag party Christian begs Syed to be honest. Syed confesses his financial woes - but doesn't mention the kiss with Danny. Christian insists that the problems aren't worth cancelling the wedding for.



Masood overhears and thinks Christian is talking about Danny, agreeing that they shouldn't call off the ceremony over a silly kiss. A horrified Syed explains everything to Christian, who surprises Syed by saying it doesn't matter.



Syed still has his doubts about the wedding, but Christian says he'll be waiting for him at the Argee Bhajee. Christian is optimistic Syed will be there, but Syed doesn’t show up and Christian prepares to announce that the wedding is off.



But Syed arrives just in time and the wedding goes ahead as planned. Soon after bailiffs burst into the restaurant and announce the mortgage is four months in arrears and the Masoods owe £12,000. Syed is horrified as Zainab demands to know what’s going on…



Denise tells Fatboy that what happened between them is a one night thing and at the wedding Denise completely blanks Fatboy.

