17/02 - Andrew tells Shirley to back off

In this article



EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 17th February



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 17th February

SPOILER ALERT



How can you tell your girlfriend that you need to take a time out?



Well this is what Heather has to deal with when she tries to tell Shirley that she needs some space for alone time with Andrew. However, when she misunderstands what she's saying - wrongly assuming that Heather wants them to spend more time as a trio - eep.



Later, Shirley surprises the unsuspecting happy couple by preparing a cosy meal for three but it all comes crashing down when Andrew bluntly tells her that she's got the wrong end of the stick...



Andrew then warns Shirley that once he and Heather are married, nothing will be coming between them.



Meanwhile, Afia is still upset about Tamwar ignoring her, so she asks for Fat Boy's help. Although Fat Boy has his own troubles with Whitney to deal with, he agrees - telling Tamwar that he doesn't know how lucky he is.



Tamwar confides in Fat Boy explaining that he's self-conscious over his scars from the fire. But after Fat Boy gives him some words of wisdom about his wife Tamwar has enough courage to show Afia his body. But he misreads Afia's reaction for disgust and is left devastated.



Elsewhere, Tyler is gutted when he realises that he has messed things up with Whitney for the last time and lost Fat Boy as a friend, while Michael gets his romance on.



How can you tell your girlfriend that you need to take a time out?Well this is what Heather has to deal with when she tries to tell Shirley that she needs some space for alone time with Andrew. However, when she misunderstands what she's saying - wrongly assuming that Heather wants them to spend more time as a trio - eep.Later, Shirley surprises the unsuspecting happy couple by preparing a cosy meal for three but it all comes crashing down when Andrew bluntly tells her that she's got the wrong end of the stick...Andrew then warns Shirley that once he and Heather are married, nothing will be coming between them.Meanwhile, Afia is still upset about Tamwar ignoring her, so she asks for Fat Boy's help. Although Fat Boy has his own troubles with Whitney to deal with, he agrees - telling Tamwar that he doesn't know how lucky he is.Tamwar confides in Fat Boy explaining that he's self-conscious over his scars from the fire. But after Fat Boy gives him some words of wisdom about his wife Tamwar has enough courage to show Afia his body. But he misreads Afia's reaction for disgust and is left devastated.Elsewhere, Tyler is gutted when he realises that he has messed things up with Whitney for the last time and lost Fat Boy as a friend, while Michael gets his romance on.