17/01 - Ben is quizzed about Stella

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th January



EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 17th January

DCI Marsden is frustrated after realising Phil has escaped her graps once again but spotting Ben she thinks she might have a way in. Marsden asks Ben to come down to the station, accompanied by Ian as a chaperone. She then starts asking questions about Stella's death - keen to know the full story but Ben is keeping quiet.



Later, Ben explains his anxiety to Ian, admitting that he doesn't want to think about Stella every again. But it gets even worse when he tells Phil that Marsden has re-opened the investigation into Stella's death...



Meanwhile, Jane organises a 'bangers and mash, give us your cash' fundraiser at The Vic and gives a local radio interview to promote the event. Later, Jane's old haute cuisine tutor Gethin Williams turns up at the pub, having heard about the fundraiser on the radio and makes her a job offer of her dreams - but will she be tempted away from Walford?



Elsewhere, Derek and Janine flash their cash at the fundraiser, Lucy continues to scheme against Mandy, Lauren is annoyed after being grounded by her parents, while Derek apologises to Carol.



