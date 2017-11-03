>
EastEnders

19/01 - Ben changes his statement

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January

EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 19th January
Ben's attempt to impress Phil are still in vain as Phil offers tickets to a boxing match to Jay instead of his son despite DC Marsden being hot on his back. Giving Ben her card, she urges him to get in contact if he remembers anything else about Stella's death...

As the day continues, Ben and Jay present Phil with the finished car and for once, we see old Mitchell smile. Phil lets Ben drive the vehicle, but he ends up stalling it - prompting an unimpressed Phil to recruit Jay to take over. Feeling rejected one time too often, Ben contacts Marsden and reveals that he wants to change his statement!

Meanwhile, Bianca receives one shock too many when she sees Ray on the Square and then realises that Morgan knows who Ray is! In classic Bianca style she gives ray a piece of her mind but when she calms down Whitney manages to get Bianca to back down and agrees that Ray can see Morgan.

Elsewhere, Afia is relieved when Fatboy, Lauren and Lucy try to cheer up Tamwar, Abi stumbles across an anonymous love letter, Tanya takes the bull by the horns for Jane, Dot agrees that Cora can move back in with her and Rose, while Masood causes more problems for Tamwar and Afia by revealing that Yusef's violence towards Zainab.

