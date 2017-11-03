17/04 - Phil tries to get a grip on Shirley

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th April

Shirley's mission to find Heather's killer is becoming more than problematic for the Mitchell boys so Phil decides to step in.



He offers Andrew his job back in an attempt to keep him away from Shirley. But it looks like Phil will have to come up with something bigger and better to distract her this time as he finds Andrew in his living room later on...



Clock's ticking Phil!



Meanwhile Bianca is on the edge and mistakenly thinks that Shenice has stolen her make-up, launching herself at Roxy when she tries to defend her.



But when Derek steps in and pulls Roxy away, Alfie comes to her rescue and tells Derek to let go of her. but when Roxy's smiling face gives a little too much away, will Derek use her feelings for Alfie to his advantage?



Elsewhere ben tells a horrified Jay that he'll be using his psychiatric report to get out of school; Mandy tries to prove herself at the café but is left deflated when Ian believes Derek when he says she's flirted her way to success...poor Mandy.

