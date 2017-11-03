17/08 - Tanya and Sharon get off to a bad start

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 17th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 17th August - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT



Tanya and Sharon get off on the wrong foot when Tanya returns home to see Sharon wearing her clothes.



Meanwhile, Phil is desperate to keep his family from falling apart. There is a glimmer of hope when a past Mitchell crime plays in his favour.



Sharon heads to The Vic to see Billy and Tracy. She sees Jack again and asks if he will buy her engagement ring. Jack insists that the ring is worth a lot more than he'd be able to afford, but Sharon is desperate for the money and no longer wants the ring. She takes his cash and also accepts the offer of a drink from him…



Additional storyline details will remain secret for this episode.

