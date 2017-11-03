EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 17th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide



Friday 17th August - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT The future of the Mitchells rests solely on Shirley. She must choose between justice for her best friend or cover up the murder for the sake of her new family.



Meanwhile Sharon despairs at the mess her life is in. As she heads to the B&B for the night, Jack follows her and invites her to spend the night at his place instead. Realising that tonight is supposed to be her wedding night, Sharon takes Jack up on his offer as she doesn't want to be alone. They spend the night together, but when Jack wakes up the next morning Sharon is gone.



Ian is shocked when he realises how much Lucy had to sell in order to make ends meet. As Ian prepares to return to work, he is stunned to see Lucy's solicitor in the living room waiting for him to sign over his businesses. Lucy defends her decision by insisting that she needs to guarantee her and Bobby's security.



Additional storyline details will remain secret for this episode.

