17/12 - Derek gets a beating after protecting Max

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 17th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 17th December

SPOILER ALERT



Derek drives out of Walford to make arrangements for Max's stag party, but as he stops at some traffic lights, he recognises some men staring at him from the next car. Terrified, he tries to speed off, but finds himself in a dead end.



Derek resorts to running away on foot and the men manage to catch up with him. They demand to know where Max is, but he refuses to co-operate so they beat him as punishment. When Derek shows Max his injuries, he warns his brother that 'they' want their money within 24 hours...



Roxy comes across a door key which has been left behind at The Vic, she doesn’t know who it belongs to so places it in a glass behind the bar for someone to claim. Later the key disappears and Kat assures Alfie that a man came to collect it earlier. That evening though Alfie hides a gift for Kat in her jewellery box and is stunned to find the key placed inside - it's clear that Kat has lied to him yet again...



Zainab tells off a queue-jumper at the café, but she soon regrets it when she discovers that the girl is Ayesha, a family friend who's staying with them while she meets her suitor in London.



Joey tends to Lauren when she cuts her hand and the chemistry between them is obvious, while Bianca shows her softer side by selflessly putting her tips into Lola's jar at the salon.

Derek drives out of Walford to make arrangements for Max's stag party, but as he stops at some traffic lights, he recognises some men staring at him from the next car. Terrified, he tries to speed off, but finds himself in a dead end.Derek resorts to running away on foot and the men manage to catch up with him. They demand to know where Max is, but he refuses to co-operate so they beat him as punishment. When Derek shows Max his injuries, he warns his brother that 'they' want their money within 24 hours...Roxy comes across a door key which has been left behind at The Vic, she doesn’t know who it belongs to so places it in a glass behind the bar for someone to claim. Later the key disappears and Kat assures Alfie that a man came to collect it earlier. That evening though Alfie hides a gift for Kat in her jewellery box and is stunned to find the key placed inside - it's clear that Kat has lied to him yet again...Zainab tells off a queue-jumper at the café, but she soon regrets it when she discovers that the girl is Ayesha, a family friend who's staying with them while she meets her suitor in London.Joey tends to Lauren when she cuts her hand and the chemistry between them is obvious, while Bianca shows her softer side by selflessly putting her tips into Lola's jar at the salon.