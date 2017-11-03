17/01 - Kirsty rescues a drunk Lauren from The Vic

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 17th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 17th January

SPOILER ALERT



Dot wants to get the Brannings back on track, so she speaks to Jay about Heather's death and gives Lauren some advice. Lauren doesn't take it well and goes to The Vic to drown her sorrows. Working behind the bar, Kirsty sees Lauren needs help and takes her back to the B&B to sleep it off.



Kirsty calls Max to let him know what's going on and he lies to Tanya by telling her that the call was from Lauren. He secretly goes to the B&B to get her, and as Lauren leaves Kirsty gives her a key and whispers that her door is always open.



Max persuades Lauren not to tell Tanya where she's been. But as Lauren rushes upstairs, Kirsty's key falls out of her pocket. The key is picked up - but not by Lauren…



Cora tries to be the perfect lodger so Dot won't throw her out. Ian arrives with flowers for Dot and Cora tries to get him on her side, but Ian insists that Cora should respect Dot's wishes.



Lola takes a liking to Dexter but he fails to hide his shock when he learns that she has a baby, Jack makes a special effort to spend quality time with Dennis, while Masood tries to make Ayesha focus on Rashid's imminent visit rather than him.

