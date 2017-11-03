17/07 - Janine is suspicious of Michael’s actions

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th July 2012

Tuesday 17th July

Things become even more strained between Michael and Janine, especially after he asks her to sign papers which will make him a signatory to the business accounts. Fearful that he is trying to get his hands on her money, Janine becomes suspicious.



Janine suggests that they attend a post-natal class and Michael reluctantly agrees. However Michael panics when he hears that the class is on emergency resuscitation and abandons Janine.



When Janine gets home she sees the keys to Michael's new car and finds him in the office with the safe door open. Suspicious and fearing the worst, Janine asks Michael what’s going on. He insists that he’s just trying to help out and keep everything running smoothly. Although Janine pretends to believe her husband, she secretly tells Billy to change the combination to the safe and keep an eye on Michael.



Meanwhile, Patrick attends the funeral of an old friend. Cora and Rose go with him for support and Patrick admits that his friend's widow may not be so happy to see him. Cora diffuses the situation by pretending to be Patrick's wife and telling the widow that he’s a changed man. Cora also tries to charm the widow into donating her husband's possessions to the charity shop. As Cora and Patrick continue to pretend to be married, they start to feel their feelings change for each other.



Elsewhere, Lola is given a warning after spending a night in a police cells. Back in the Square things go from bad to worse as Jay tells her that their recent kiss was a mistake. Lola is hurt when he reveals that he still misses Abi and doesn't want to hurt her. Soon afterwards, Billy vows to keep Lola out of trouble by keeping her in the house until the baby is born.



Also Jack isn't happy when Alfie makes Billy the captain of the football team because of the publicity he's receiving over the Olympics, and doesn't plan to take it lying down.