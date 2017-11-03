17/05 - Dot is in a bad way

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May

EastEnders Episode Guide

Heather's murder is hanging over Shirley and Dot and it looks like nothing will help the pain go away.



But when Shirley receives some comfort by watching DVD footage of the hen night she thinks it might be a good idea for Dot to also. However Dot feels nothing but pain - will the Square falling apart without her will Phil and Ben be able to keep their secret for much longer?

Meanwhile, Denise realises that Kim is insecure around Sasha because she fears that the youngster will make her look stupid, so she comes up with a plan which forces the pair to spend time together.



But when Kim gets told about 'Kim's Olympic Palace' being a copyright infringement Sasha can't believe that she doesn't know what that means. Putting this behind them they agree that Kim will look after Sasha tomorrow too.



Elsewhere, Janine makes a shock move and cancels the wedding; Mo walks in on Alfie playfully squirting Roxy with a soda pump and demands to know what's going on.