17/09 - The news about Michael begins to spread

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 17th September 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Michael doesn’t want anyone to know that Janine has left Walford, but Billy’s big mouth means everyone soon knows.



Syed tells Michael that Janine was supposed to pay for the cleaning products, but Michael refuses to settle the debt, leaving Syed out of pocket and in a panic.



As Michael tries to buy 89B from Lucy, he’s shocked to discover that Janine has transferred all of the money from the accounts. Then he finds out from Billy that Butchers Joints is closing down and the office has been boarded up…



Zainab is shocked when Tamwar reveals that the restaurant has been struggling financially.



Max catches Tanya holding up a wedding dress against herself that Cora is in the process of taking to the charity shop and he realises it’s time to set a date. He presents Tanya with a 2012 calendar which has 24th December circled - the perfect date for their wedding…



Billy warns Lola to stay away from Jay, but later Lola is delighted when Jay pays her a visit and admits that Billy asked him to come round after having a change of heart.



Meanwhile poor Jean is busy holding the fort at The Vic.

