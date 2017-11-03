18/12 - Alfie devises a plan to learn the truth

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 18th December

SPOILER ALERT



Unable to take any more, Alfie packs an overnight bag and tells Kat that he is going overnight to buy cheap alcohol from a ferry in Portsmouth. Kat complains that she can't take care of the bar on her own, especially as Max's stag party is tonight. But Alfie assures Kat that he has arranged for Roxy, Jean and Tracey to take care of things, so she can have a night off.



After Alfie goes, Kat receives a phone call and she changes into her heels and heads out, telling Roxy that she is going to Tanya's hen do. Kat heads towards R&R but changes direction - completely unaware that Alfie is still in Walford and is following her…



Derek offers to pay Joey to have Christmas lunch with him and Alice, but Joey infuriates Derek by turning him down. Derek interrupts the preparations for Tanya's hen party at the salon and privately tells the bride-to-be that she’s got to tell Joey to leave Walford, or he’ll go to the police about Lauren's drink-driving.



Max is anxious about his financial 'problem' and he decides to give up the money that’s meant for his honeymoon and Derek offers to take the cash to 'them'. But unbeknown to Max, a deceitful Derek secretly pockets the money and begins spending it on drinks for the stag do.



Cora turns up to Tanya's raucous hen party at the R&R to make amends with her daughter. Joey is there as bartender and Tanya privately reveals that Derek will report Lauren to the police unless he leaves Walford. Knowing what he has to do, Joey approaches Lauren and tells her that he’s leaving...

