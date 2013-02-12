18/02 - Alfie wants to ask Kat for a divorce | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 18th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 18th February

SPOILER ALERT



The solicitor calls Alfie about making arrangements for his divorce and as Kat drops Tommy off, he arranges to meet her later to talk. Bianca tells Kat that Alfie is going to ask to give their relationship another go.



Feeling optimisitic after Bianca' words, Kat heads to their meeting, but is stunned when Alfie asks for a divorce. She insists that they could still make things work, but Alfie explains that he can no longer trust her.



Kat's sadness turns to anger and she brands him a coward and a pathetic excuse for a man. Alfie loses patience himself and tells Kat that he doesn't love her anymore…



Patrick tells Denise and Kim that he'll be moving to Scotland to live with his son Anthony. In private, Dot advises Patrick to stop being so proud and just tell Denise and Kim that he actually wants to stay with them, but doesn't want to be a burden following his accident.



Lola is angry when she realises that Phil and Lexi have been back for a few days and he hasn't bothered to tell her. Later the social worker Trish tells Phil that Lola is on the right track to getting Lexi back, but Phil isn't happy to learn he could lose his granddaughter.



Also today, Kirsty gets annoyed with Max but quickly makes peace with him as she's determined to prove she's not like Tanya, while Whitney makes a good impression on her first day at the community centre with Ava as her boss.

The solicitor calls Alfie about making arrangements for his divorce and as Kat drops Tommy off, he arranges to meet her later to talk. Bianca tells Kat that Alfie is going to ask to give their relationship another go.Feeling optimisitic after Bianca' words, Kat heads to their meeting, but is stunned when Alfie asks for a divorce. She insists that they could still make things work, but Alfie explains that he can no longer trust her.Kat's sadness turns to anger and she brands him a coward and a pathetic excuse for a man. Alfie loses patience himself and tells Kat that he doesn't love her anymore…Patrick tells Denise and Kim that he'll be moving to Scotland to live with his son Anthony. In private, Dot advises Patrick to stop being so proud and just tell Denise and Kim that he actually wants to stay with them, but doesn't want to be a burden following his accident.Lola is angry when she realises that Phil and Lexi have been back for a few days and he hasn't bothered to tell her. Later the social worker Trish tells Phil that Lola is on the right track to getting Lexi back, but Phil isn't happy to learn he could lose his granddaughter.Also today, Kirsty gets annoyed with Max but quickly makes peace with him as she's determined to prove she's not like Tanya, while Whitney makes a good impression on her first day at the community centre with Ava as her boss.