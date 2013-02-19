28/02 - Jack waits to hear if Phil will press charges | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 28th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 28th February

SPOILER ALERT



Phil is in hospital following the attack, while Jack sits in a police cell.



After Jack is let out on bail, he heads to the hospital to apologise to Phil and finds that Sharon is with him. The police then enter and ask Phil for his statement, will he decide to press charges against Jack?



When Phil is alone with Sharon , he worries about what this means for Lexi as the residency deal insists on Lexi staying at his house. Sharon agrees to move in to look after both of them for a while, leaving Jack is heartbroken...



Tamwar isn't impressed by Ayesha's continued presence. She tells Tamwar that if she knew her relationship with Masood would come between them, she would walk away, so Tamwar tells her to leave.



Later in The Vic, Ayesha explains to Masood that Tamwar is not willing to accept them as a couple, so she suggests they should move away together to start afresh.



Elsewhere, Dot has a meeting with the Housing Benefit Office who warn that she'll have to wait to hear if any further action will be taken over the subletting situation.



While Patrick is mortified when Denise hires a carer to look after him for a few hours so that she can accompany Lucy to her appointment.







Phil is in hospital following the attack, while Jack sits in a police cell.After Jack is let out on bail, he heads to the hospital to apologise to Phil and finds that Sharon is with him. The police then enter and ask Phil for his statement, will he decide to press charges against Jack?When Phil is alone with Sharon , he worries about what this means for Lexi as the residency deal insists on Lexi staying at his house. Sharon agrees to move in to look after both of them for a while, leaving Jack is heartbroken...Tamwar isn't impressed by Ayesha's continued presence. She tells Tamwar that if she knew her relationship with Masood would come between them, she would walk away, so Tamwar tells her to leave.Later in The Vic, Ayesha explains to Masood that Tamwar is not willing to accept them as a couple, so she suggests they should move away together to start afresh.Elsewhere, Dot has a meeting with the Housing Benefit Office who warn that she'll have to wait to hear if any further action will be taken over the subletting situation.While Patrick is mortified when Denise hires a carer to look after him for a few hours so that she can accompany Lucy to her appointment.