18/01 - Tanya catches Max lying to her again

Tanya hears Max's mobile buzz from his coat pocket, so she pulls it out and spots his recent calls. Kirsty's name is listed from the night before, which makes Tanya feel paranoid - especially when Lauren seems secretive about where Max picked her up from last night. Tanya then finds a key to a room at Kim's Palace in his coat pocket...



A lady from the council arrives to see Dot, following up enquiries about the considerable rent arrears. Dot is worried when she realises that she's in trouble for subletting.



Alfie hurts his finger and instinctively calls out for Kat, which concerns Roxy. Confiding in Kirsty, Roxy plans to host some theme nights to make her mark on The Vic. Later Kirsty tells Alfie the real reason why Roxy is behaving strangely. Alfie rushes to assure Roxy that she's the only woman for him...



A homeless Cora is pleased when Tanya allows her to move in as a temporary measure.



Phil warns Lola that she can do much better than Dexter and needs to get rid of him.



Masood hopes that Ayesha's attention has been diverted as she reveals plans to see Rashid again.

