EastEnders

18/05 - Ian has big news

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 18th May
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 18th May

Friday 18th May 
SPOILER ALERT 

As Ian's life crumbles around him, he is forced to make a tough choice - can he keep quiet about murder?

Elsewhere Dot's dark mood is refusing to lift. Shirley, Cora, Patrick and Rose combine forces to try and cheer her up but nothing. In the end Ian suggests that she take a time-out from Walford and she agrees.  
 
Also today, Kim shows Sasha where Heather was murdered after hearing that she wants to become a forensic scientist but it goes very wrong; Jay joins the Mitchell's for a meal; Michael and Janine find out the sex of their baby and the wedding is back on!


08/05/2012
