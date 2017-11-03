18/09 - Everything goes wrong for Billy

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 18th September

SPOILER ALERT



Lola’s new social worker, Trish Barnes, turns up unannounced. Lola’s out with Jay buying emergency nappy supplies. Trish starts grilling Billy about his employment status as Butchers Joints has closed down, but Billy assures her that he still has a job and a secure income.



Later Billy convinces Michael to carry on with the cleaning company, but they’ve already lost most of their clients. Billy manages to get back the B&B and the R&R, but then Michael decides to fire him after all...



Christian wants to set an earlier date for his wedding to Syed, but Syed puts him off using Zainab as an excuse, when in reality he doesn’t want to tell him they’re out of pocket because Michael won’t pay up.



Zainab asks Syed to help Tamwar pay an urgent bill for the Argee Bhajee and reveals that she’s delighted that an earlier date for the wedding has been set – how will Syed pay for everything?



Derek gives Joey the keys to the antiques emporium and tells him to turn it into any business he likes once the old stock is shifted. Newly-returned Tyler is livid when he walks in on Joey and Lauren using the stock as target practice.



Sharon and Jack share a kiss as they enjoy a date together, but Jack decides that things shouldn't go any further tonight because he wants them to take things slowly.

