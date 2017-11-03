19/04 - Roxy tells Alfie that she loves him

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April

Derek comes a knocking for Mr.Moon.



Roxy is left feeling anxious as Alfie agrees to do one last job for Derek and heads off in a car surrounded by heavies...eek.



When Roxy sees Derek later on, she asks about Alfie and is horrified as Derek implies that he's in trouble. As she frantically rings Alfie's phone she's pushed over the edge when Derek answers and says that it's the wrong number before hanging up and shortly after two men drive Alfie's car away...



After an afternoon of worrying she spots Alfie and she rushes over to him, but he's confused when he sees what a state she's in. A smug Derek then reveals that Alfie was only doing a bit of laundry for him, he's just been playing with her...



Roxy decides that there's only one thing for it - she has to tell Alfie how she feels. Finding him alone she explains to him that Derek has been playing a game with her all day because she he knows she has fallen for him. How will Alfie react?



Meanwhile Ben pretends to head to school but he's got one thing on his mind - getting his hands on that psychiatric report.



However he's not pulling a fast one on Phil Mitchell this time when he demands to see the report. But he gets a swift reality check when he reads that 'Ben is painfully desperate for his father's love and will do anything to earn it'.



Left to wonder whether heather's death is his own fault in some way, will this mean Phil will finally do whatever it takes for his son, and with Heather dead what will that mean?



Bianca asks Masood to be Tiffany's Maths tutor; Shirley puts out posters pleading for information about Heather's murder; whileTanya clams up at the crucial moment when she and Max are getting 'close' - how long will the red headed love-rat take it?

