19/02 - Kat and Roxy have a catfight in The Vic | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 19th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 19th February

SPOILER ALERT



Kat doesn't turn up to market stall after her argument with Alfie last night. But she eventually decides to pull herself together and arrives at the stall full of the old Slater magic.



Later Kat goes to collect Tommy from the pub, but fresh tension erupts when Alfie tells her he's in bed upstairs as he hasn't been well. The situation escalates when Roxy gets involved and Kat's loses her temper.



As Kat slaps Roxy, a full-on fight ensues and the two women have to be separated. Michael takes Kat home and is extremely kind to her. She leans in to kiss him and it's not long before he responds…



Masood and Carol agree to meet in The Vic later to discuss Masood tutoring Liam. Bianca teases her mum about her new romance, but Carol is embarrassed when she realises that Masood wasn't thinking of it as a date. When Masood realises what's happened, he rushes after Carol and convinces her to let him cook for her tomorrow.



Lola is late to see Lexi so Phil refuses to let her in. Lola starts angrily kicking his door, which is only playing into Phil's hands. After confiding in Sharon, Lola returns and apologises, but it's obvious Phil isn't keen on the idea of giving Lexi back.



Also today, Patrick feels like a burden as Denise and Kim look after him.

Kat doesn't turn up to market stall after her argument with Alfie last night. But she eventually decides to pull herself together and arrives at the stall full of the old Slater magic.Later Kat goes to collect Tommy from the pub, but fresh tension erupts when Alfie tells her he's in bed upstairs as he hasn't been well. The situation escalates when Roxy gets involved and Kat's loses her temper.As Kat slaps Roxy, a full-on fight ensues and the two women have to be separated. Michael takes Kat home and is extremely kind to her. She leans in to kiss him and it's not long before he responds…Masood and Carol agree to meet in The Vic later to discuss Masood tutoring Liam. Bianca teases her mum about her new romance, but Carol is embarrassed when she realises that Masood wasn't thinking of it as a date. When Masood realises what's happened, he rushes after Carol and convinces her to let him cook for her tomorrow.Lola is late to see Lexi so Phil refuses to let her in. Lola starts angrily kicking his door, which is only playing into Phil's hands. After confiding in Sharon, Lola returns and apologises, but it's obvious Phil isn't keen on the idea of giving Lexi back.Also today, Patrick feels like a burden as Denise and Kim look after him.