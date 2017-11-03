19/07 - Kat continues to have problems with Alfie

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 19th July

SPOILER ALERT

Kat tries to get Alfie to give her some attention, but he doesn’t notice as he’s too preoccupied with the football team. Kat then receives keys to a flat from her mystery lover.



Annoyed with Alfie’s non-stop talk about football tactics, and arguing over how to talk to Michael, Kat becomes frustrated and heads to meet her lover in the flat.



Meanwhile, another baby on the ward becomes seriously ill and Janine panics and calls Michael. She emotionally asks him to come meet her as she can't do this without him.



However, Michael has realised that Janine doesn’t trust him and has changed the combination to the safe. He shows up at the hospital and feels left out in the cold as he secretly watches Janine cuddling Scarlett.



Elsewhere, Billy is still grounding Lola following her recent trouble with the police. Shirley offers to give Billy a night off and watch her instead. Making sure that Lola doesn’t escape, Shirley locks Lola in by removing the inner door handle from her bedroom door.



Lola and Shirley become trapped inside, but they end up bonding when Shirley reveals that she is now a grandmother. Shirley tells Lola that she’ll be a good mum and they bond over motherhood.



Also Rose leaves Walford to visit Dot.