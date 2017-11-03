19/06 - Michael loses it

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 19th June

It's the week of Janine's wedding and it looks like it might be a bumpy ride.



Things start to kick off as she finds out that her family can't make the big day and with Jean constantly in her ear about Michael, Janine is feeling the strain. Eventually the stress becomes too much and she collapses in pain.



After getting over the pain she heads off to see the doctor, who advises that her wedding may be coming at the wrong time as such high levels of stress can be dangerous for the baby. When Michael eventually returns, Janine reluctantly breaks the news to him that she has decided to cancel the wedding.



Michael is furious over the news and immediately blames Jean, storming round to The Vic for a showdown with her.



However, Ray takes no nonsense and throws an emotional Michael out - leaving him at rock bottom…

Meanwhile, Jay is excited over his wedding plans and urges Abi to go public with their news by putting her engagement ring on. How will Max and Tanya react?

Elsewhere, Lucy is distraught as a menacing Derek continues to steal money from the café. Needing a friend at this difficult time, Lucy tries to make things up with Lauren. Soon afterwards, Lauren notices that Lucy appears to be frightened of Derek and it's not long until she finds out why.



As Derek pays a visit to the chip shop to threaten Lucy, he's unaware that Lauren is hiding in the back, hearing every word…

Also today, as the Moons continue to struggle with their finances, Kat tells Alfie that she knows Roxy was responsible for their recent loan rather than Eddie.