19/03 - Ben murders Heather

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 19th March

Heather tries to make amends with Shirley but her stubborn best friend says their friendship is over. But it's not just Shirley who is going to give Heather a hard time today as a paranoid Ben, convinced that she's overheard him talking to Ian about Phil corners accidentally blurts out to a stunned Heather that he's been lying all along.



Later, Ben's worst nightmare comes true as DCI Marsden turns up at the Beale house, wanting to clarify some points in his statement. Wrongly assuming that Heather has gone straight to the police, Ben admits that he was lying and is arrested.

Meanwhile, Andrew isn't happy when Heather goes looking for Shirley, and he fears that she will always come before him so tells Heather he wants to elope and she has until 6pm to decide if she's coming with him.

Later on, Heather receives a visit from a furious Ben, who wrongly believes that she's the rat who told the Police of his lies. As the situation starts to get out of control, Jay turns up and tries to calm things but it's too late and Ben starts ransacking the flat in his rage, looking for the money that Dot gave to Heather so that he can use it to run away before Phil is released.



Heather tries to stop him but Ben lashes out in a moment of madness and grabs the picture frame and smashing it hard across the side of her head. Tragedy strikes as she falls backwards and hits her head on the kitchen worktop. Lying lifeless on the floor, Heather is no more...

Elsewhere, Shirley is delighted when Phil is released from prison; and Mandy's ex Alex is on the hunt to get her back!