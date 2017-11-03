19/11 – Joey and Lauren give in to temptation

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 19th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 19th November

SPOILER ALERT



Max needs Derek's financial help to deal with his 'problem', but doesn’t want to give in and force Joey to move out. He comes up with another way to raise the cash, convincing Phil that Billy could flog a car in Southend for them.



Joey finds Lauren’s portraits of him and the pair share a tender moment. They’re unable to fight the sexual tension between them any longer and they fall into each other's arms…



Tanya has spent the night searching for information on her newly-discovered sister. She manages to find an 'Ava Hartman' on the internet whose date of birth matches that of her sister and informs Patrick that she plans to visit her.



Phil finds out that Alexa has dropped the assault charges against Lola, so she will be able to get Lexi back. But Phil is still determined to take care of Lexi himself and it's decided that Lola will move in with him while Billy is in Southend.



Poppy gives Fatboy some advice on how to chat up a local girl named Sylvia, but she soon realises that she is falling for Fatboy herself.

