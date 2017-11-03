>
>
EastEnders

19/10 – Zainab and Masood's future is in doubt

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 19th October 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 19th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Friday 19th October
SPOILER ALERT

Zainab and Masood's relationship is pushed to breaking point as the truth emerges. Will they be able to salvage their relationship and business, or is this the end for them?

Denise and Fatboy have spent the afternoon together, but Denise warns him that nobody must find out about their relationship.

Denise and Fatboy are nearly caught when Kim arrives home, but Denise manages to usher Fatboy out - and there's even time for him to give her a quick kiss before he leaves.



09/10/2012
