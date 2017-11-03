01/02 - Max goes in search of answers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 1st February 2013

Friday 1st February

SPOILER ALERT



Max decides to confront Kirsty for messing up his life. He goes looking for her at the home of Adam, her ex-boyfriend's brother. Loud music is blaring, but there's no answer when Max knocks on the door.



Suddenly Kirsty appears behind Max and he sees that she has a nasty bruise on her cheek. Adam opens the door and Max confronts him about hitting Kirsty. Max then faces a frightening situation as he is dragged into the house and subjected to a vicious beating…



Tyler is struggling following his split from Whitney. He tries talk to Whitney while she's working at the community centre, but she won't hear it. He decides to try a different method and gets the kids to hold up letters which spell: "Will you marry me?" Will Whitney say yes?



Ayesha is worried for Masood who is working outside in the freezing weather to build Zainab's water feature. But Zainab is only concerned about the Imam arriving later today for a meeting about the upcoming wedding.



Tyler winds Joey up over Michael's intentions for his sister Alice, Tiffany hopes to break into singing stardom and pays no attention when AJ tells her that she is rubbish, while Ian asks Denise to dinner...