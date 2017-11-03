01/01 - Sharon must decide between two marriage proposals

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 1st January 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 1st January

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of Lexi's christening and Phil is in high spirits, but Jack's mood couldn't be more different as it's the anniversary of James's death. Feeling insecure over Sharon's closeness to Phil, he leaves her stunned by making a spontaneous decision to propose to her.



Not long afterwards, Sharon heads to the Mitchell house and has a heart-to-heart with Phil. Sharon then receives her second big shock of the day when Phil presents her with an engagement ring, also intent on marrying her!



Ahead of the christening, Lola and Billy are shocked to see 'Lexi Billie Mitchell' on the order of service. Lola wants her daughter to be christened a Pearce, but Phil suggests that Lola could become a Mitchell too and then they'd all be a proper family. Everyone heads to the church and Lexi is christened, but will she be a Pearce or Mitchell?



After the service, a smiling Sharon accepts the proposal of the man she loves - but who has she agreed to marry?



The Masoods are shocked to learn that the Kayani family are due to arrive with their son Rashid, Ayesha's future husband. But Ayesha isn't so keen and she runs away from the house. Masood manages to track Ayesha down, but what will Ayesha decide?



Elsewhere, Roxy and Amy move in with Alfie, Jack remembers his late son James at the churchyard, while Shirley lands herself a new job at McKlunky's.

