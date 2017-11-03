01/06 - Michael stabs Jean in the back

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 1st June

EastEnders Episode Guide

Jean is seriously panicking about Roxy asking questions about the money and is desperate to get in contact with Michael - who is ignoring her calls.



The worm manages to dodge jean all day until she corners him at the Boxing gym and he promises to give the money back. He gets the money out and fobs Janine off with a story about a better booking for the wedding reception.



For a second it looks like it could all work out for Jean until right at the last minute Janine swoops in and swipes the money that was meant for Jean from Michael's hand to put a cash deposit on another venue.

Starting to panic himself he tells Janine that they should head to Paris straight away.



However, as the couple are getting in the taxi, Jean confronts Michael and pleads with him to hand over the money. But Michael pretends that he doesn't know what she's talking about and heads away with Janine in the cab…

Meanwhile, Derek is keen to show that he is a changed man and decides to start working at the car lot but it's clear that a leopard never loses its spots.



Later, Derek seeks advice from Cora as he wonders whether he is beyond redemption. However, when Cora advises that Alice will take Derek as she finds him, he realises that he doesn't have to change at all - he just has to fool Alice into thinking that he has...

Elsewhere, Denise isn't impressed with Kim's effort at the grand opening of the B&B; Tamwar fears he's losing Afia; Rose persuades Andrew to stay in Walford.