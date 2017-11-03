01/03 - Mandy's Mum come back to the Square

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 1st March



EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 1st March

SPOILER ALERT



Lucy looks forward to fireworks at the Beale house when she receives a text message from 'L', asking where she wants to meet today. She then lulls Mandy into a false sense of security by offering to cook the family a meal for lunch. But as the pair secretly bicker, Ian reveals that today is his birthday and they have both forgotten as they're so preoccupied by their petty battle.



Later, as the Beales arrive at The Vic, Lauren offers some advice to Lucy based on her own past experience, explaining that she ruined the lives of the Branning family by interfering in her parents' marriage.



Lucy realises it might be time to let the matter drop, but she panics when a new text message reveals that 'L' will be at the pub in five minutes. Lucy tries to get Ian to leave before the 'mystery man' arrives, but soon finds herself in another argument with Mandy. Furious, Lucy blurts out that Mandy is having an affair, explaining that she knows all about her texts to 'L Stevens'. However, they're all in for a shock when 'L' arrives - it's Mandy's mother Lorraine!



Meanwhile, Janine causes a scene as she attends an early pregnancy class at the community centre - clashing with Lola, mocking the teacher and taking a business phone call in the middle of the class. Later, when Janine reveals that she has hired Whitney to be a live-in nanny, Michael's loses and and tells Janine she's on her own.



Elsewhere, Max gets jealous when Tanya invites Jack over for lunch; Bianca is forced to swallow her pride as she accepts a cleaning job from Janine, while Max reaffirms his commitment to Tanya when she questions whether he doesn't want to be with her anymore.



Lucy looks forward to fireworks at the Beale house when she receives a text message from 'L', asking where she wants to meet today. She then lulls Mandy into a false sense of security by offering to cook the family a meal for lunch. But as the pair secretly bicker, Ian reveals that today is his birthday and they have both forgotten as they're so preoccupied by their petty battle.Later, as the Beales arrive at The Vic, Lauren offers some advice to Lucy based on her own past experience, explaining that she ruined the lives of the Branning family by interfering in her parents' marriage.Lucy realises it might be time to let the matter drop, but she panics when a new text message reveals that 'L' will be at the pub in five minutes. Lucy tries to get Ian to leave before the 'mystery man' arrives, but soon finds herself in another argument with Mandy. Furious, Lucy blurts out that Mandy is having an affair, explaining that she knows all about her texts to 'L Stevens'. However, they're all in for a shock when 'L' arrives - it's Mandy's mother Lorraine!Meanwhile, Janine causes a scene as she attends an early pregnancy class at the community centre - clashing with Lola, mocking the teacher and taking a business phone call in the middle of the class. Later, when Janine reveals that she has hired Whitney to be a live-in nanny, Michael's loses and and tells Janine she's on her own.Elsewhere, Max gets jealous when Tanya invites Jack over for lunch; Bianca is forced to swallow her pride as she accepts a cleaning job from Janine, while Max reaffirms his commitment to Tanya when she questions whether he doesn't want to be with her anymore.