01/03 - It's make or break for Jack and Sharon | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 1st March 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 1st March

SPOILER ALERT



Jack tries to apologise to Sharon, but they can't agree over the Phil situation. Jack hears an answerphone message from Sharon's solicitor, explaining that she needs her passport to finalise the R&R partnership agreement with Phil. Jack finds Sharon's passport and it's clear that he wants to prevent this happening...



Sharon heads over to see Phil as soon as he's out from hospital to seek reassurance that there's no strings when it comes to the club. Phil promises this is the truth, so she heads back to Jack's place and looks for her passport, but it's not in its usual place.



Meanwhile, Masood tells AJ that Ayesha has asked him to move away with her and he's considering it. Ayesha assures Masood that she wants him more than anything and he should leave with her tonight if he feels the same way. But will he go?



Elsewhere, Ian celebrates his birthday at the Queen Vic. He's chuffed when he's able to give Denise a quick kiss as a thanks for his birthday card, but Denise has to leave the celebration early as Patrick needs her.



Back at the B&B, Denise and Kim find Patrick drunk in the kitchen. Denise demands that Patrick sit down, but he lashes out in frustration and pushes a horrified Denise, who falls and cuts her face.

Jack tries to apologise to Sharon, but they can't agree over the Phil situation. Jack hears an answerphone message from Sharon's solicitor, explaining that she needs her passport to finalise the R&R partnership agreement with Phil. Jack finds Sharon's passport and it's clear that he wants to prevent this happening...Sharon heads over to see Phil as soon as he's out from hospital to seek reassurance that there's no strings when it comes to the club. Phil promises this is the truth, so she heads back to Jack's place and looks for her passport, but it's not in its usual place.Meanwhile, Masood tells AJ that Ayesha has asked him to move away with her and he's considering it. Ayesha assures Masood that she wants him more than anything and he should leave with her tonight if he feels the same way. But will he go?Elsewhere, Ian celebrates his birthday at the Queen Vic. He's chuffed when he's able to give Denise a quick kiss as a thanks for his birthday card, but Denise has to leave the celebration early as Patrick needs her.Back at the B&B, Denise and Kim find Patrick drunk in the kitchen. Denise demands that Patrick sit down, but he lashes out in frustration and pushes a horrified Denise, who falls and cuts her face.