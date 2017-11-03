01/05 - Money's too tight to mention for Ian Beale

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 1st May

Ian's charm offensive with Mandy doesn't last long when he squashes her idea for a honeymoon cruise as 'too expensive.



The object of his heart at the moment is the cafe. Facing a health inspection today Ian is totally wound up and takes it out on Lucy. The turbulent teen gets her own back though when she tips out the contents of the bins on the shop floor just as the inspector and Ian's accountant walk in...



But it's his accountant who brings the bad news, telling Ian that he needs to curb his spending of he could lose everything!



Back at the flat he takes out his frustrations on Mandy but as he realises she's on the verge of leaving him (again) he tries to win her back round by offering to take her on the lavish cruise (again). Will Ian ever wise up?

Meanwhile, Michael is still determined to prove himself to Janine, so he vows to pay for their wedding venue. Of course this means getting his teeth even further into Jean and so he hands over £500 that he's scraped together, claiming that it's a return on her investment



After a lot of sliming around Michael is delighted when he then manages to convince Jean to invest the money that Alfie has in the safe. But his plan comes unstuck when Jean changes her mind, will he be able to persuade her otherwise?

Elsewhere, Alfie attempts to make some cash by arranging a barbecue at The Vic, Max tries to convince Lauren to come back home, while Kim announces that she'll have a surprise Olympic guest to unveils the new B&B sign - but there's disappointment all round when it turns out to be future torch-bearer Billy Mitchell.